Brandi Rhodes breaks silence after Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' real-life wife, Brandi Rhodes, shared a message on social media after the former won the Men's Royal Rumble 2024.

Rhodes was one of the favorites, alongside CM Punk, to win this year's Men's Rumble. The American Nightmare made history by winning his second consecutive 30-men competition. He will now get a chance to headline WrestleMania 40 and possibly win the World Title to finish his story.

After the match ended, Cody Rhodes pointed at Roman Reigns, who was watching the bout from the stands, hinting that he would go after The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Universal Championship.

Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter to break her silence after her husband's incredibly important win.

"We won," Brandi tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes officially confirmed that he wants to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

After seemingly pointing at Roman Reigns following his Rumble win, Cody Rhodes confirmed his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

During the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Rhodes made it official. The American Nightmare mentioned that he wanted to finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

"So, I am very glad that he decided to take the skybox seat cause you can make it very clear where we’re at. [With] all the respect in the world to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. And if you’re me, you can’t look at that and you can't run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, SummerSlam, I don’t know, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and I want to finish the story," Cody Rhodes said.

Many fans believe Rhodes might finish his story this year at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the star's future.

Do you think The American Nightmare will dethrone The Head of the Table as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.