Brandi Rhodes makes a huge announcement with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently took to social media to make a huge announcement. The American Nightmare is all set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Since Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena have met thrice on different RAW editions. In their last meeting, both stars took several shots at each other on the microphone. Things escalated after Rhodes took a jab at Cena's wrestling ability. The 16-time World Champion tried to take a cheap shot at his opponent, but their segment ended with Cody hitting the Cross Rhodes on The Cenation Leader. The two may come face to face once again on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of Cody Rhodes' major match at 'Mania, Brandi Rhodes recently took to Instagram to make a huge announcement on the return of her WWE action figure. The 41-year-old star posted a photo with Cody, in which both of them showcased their Mattel action figures.

"She' baaaaaaack 🎶 LIL' BRAN BRAN!!! @mattel @wwe #wrestlemania #toyetic," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Vince Russo believes John Cena will dethrone Cody Rhodes because of WWE's major announcement

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said John Cena would dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 because the company already announced Cena's appearance for the RAW after 'Mania.

"They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9000 tickets," Russo said.

Check out the video below:

Many believe The Rock will show up during John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

