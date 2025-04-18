WWE has leaked the result of John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for only one reason, says veteran

A veteran has pointed out that WWE has leaked the result of John Cena's match with Cody Rhodes. He’s also discussed why the company did it.

Ad

Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and he revealed that the reality of the situation with the show was that WWE had already spoiled the main event of WrestleMania. He said they had revealed that John Cena will win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

He talked about how the RAW after WrestleMania still had 9,000 tickets that they needed to sell, so they announced that John Cena would be there. The veteran said that this meant that Cena was going to win the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, making the result obvious and spoiling what was going to happen.

Ad

Trending

“They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9000 tickets,” Russo said. (1:14:14 – 1:14:40)

Ad

There are now only two days to WrestleMania, and with the event here, fans are waiting to see what happens and whether any more twists and turns are waiting for them.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More