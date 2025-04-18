WWE has leaked the result of John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for only one reason, says veteran

A veteran has pointed out that WWE has leaked the result of John Cena's match with Cody Rhodes. He’s also discussed why the company did it.
Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and he revealed that the reality of the situation with the show was that WWE had already spoiled the main event of WrestleMania. He said they had revealed that John Cena will win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.
He talked about how the RAW after WrestleMania still had 9,000 tickets that they needed to sell, so they announced that John Cena would be there. The veteran said that this meant that Cena was going to win the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, making the result obvious and spoiling what was going to happen.
“They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9000 tickets,” Russo said. (1:14:14 – 1:14:40)
There are now only two days to WrestleMania, and with the event here, fans are waiting to see what happens and whether any more twists and turns are waiting for them.
