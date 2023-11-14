Brandi Rhodes makes an interesting question to JD McDonagh during WWE RAW referencing Cody Rhodes 

During this week's Monday Night RAW, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter for an interesting choice of question for JD McDonagh.

Brandi's husband, Cody Rhodes, was involved in the show's opening segment. Shortly afterward, he was joined by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, the superstars with whom he will team up at WarGames. The four men were interrupted by The Judgment Day and McDonagh.

Taking to Twitter/X, Brandi took note of the Irish Ace's choice of attire, questioning if he was wearing one of Cody's old jackets.

"Is JD wearing the old school Cody Rhodes jacket??" wrote Brandi Rhodes.

Check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet and question for JD McDonagh:

Cody Rhodes claimed that JD McDonagh is going to be a big-time player in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently broke character to speak quite highly of JD McDonagh. The American Nightmare praised his on-screen rival by claiming he would be a big-time player.

In an interview with Gabby AF, Rhodes stated that McDonagh had been one of the most impressive NXT call-ups. He said:

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point."

At the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, McDonagh will be teaming up with The Judgment Day to face the team of Cody, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn in a WarGames Match.

