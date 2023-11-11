Cody Rhodes claims 33-year-old is going to be a "big-time player" in WWE

Cody Rhodes has praised a 33-year-old superstar and claimed that he is going to be a major player for WWE in the future.

The American Nightmare battled The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match this past Saturday at Crown Jewel. The match went back and forth, but eventually, Cody Rhodes was able to emerge victorious at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Rhodes has also poked fun at RAW star JD McDonagh several times for the size of his head. McDonagh has been trying to become a member of The Judgment Day for months but has not officially joined the heel faction yet.

Speaking on Gabby AF, Rhodes praised McDonagh, while making sure to mock the size of his head once again. He noted that while McDonagh's head is the size of a Funko Pop Doll, he is an extremely talented performer who could be a star in the company for years to come.

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point," said Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

Wrestling legend Konnan doesn't want to see Cody Rhodes turn heel in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed Cody Rhodes and noted that he doesn't want to see him turn heel on WWE RAW.

Speaking on K100, Konnan said that he was glad that Cody Rhodes did not win the title at WrestleMania 39 because the journey is "half the fun". The legend added that Rhodes is super hot with the crowd at the moment and there is no reason to turn him heel anytime soon.

"Now he's come back after being in the competition [AEW], and I thought WWE was very smart not to give him the title too quick because the journey is half the fun," Konnan said. "So you're going on this journey with him to do something his dad never did, who by the way they also made fun of his dad with the polka dots. So people that know the backstory, there's something there. There is no reason to turn him heel right now. He's super hot." [4:55 – 5:19]

You can check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes recently had a brief staredown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old will get the chance to finish his story against The Tribal Chief down the line.

