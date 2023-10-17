Rikishi reacts to Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Roman Reigns

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Reigns made his triumphant return to the company this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Head of the Table has not been in action since his victory over Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam. He began a rivalry with LA Knight ahead of Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia but also encountered a familiar foe.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day last weekend at Fastlane and defended them this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Bloodline confronted the champions following their victory over Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Reigns joined the party and had a staredown with Rhodes on the entrance ramp. The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

WWE shared a video of the epic moment from SmackDown and wondered if there was more to the story between Reigns and Rhodes.

Rikishi took to Instagram to react to the epic confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns this past Friday on SmackDown. The WWE legend shared a finger-point emoji to seemingly signify his approval of the angle.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi acknowledges Roman Reigns

Rikishi recently admitted that he acknowledges Roman Reigns, along with the rest of the wrestling world.

The wrestling legend is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa and had an incredible career as a superstar back in the day.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi noted that the whole world acknowledges Reigns and added that he is proud of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's "acknowledge me" catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job." [3:02 – 3:18]

The rivalry between Reigns and Rhodes captivated the wrestling world leading up to WrestleMania 39. However, many fans were disappointed in the finish of the match and are hoping to see Cody Rhodes get another shot at the title at WrestleMania 40.

It will be fascinating to see which superstar will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

