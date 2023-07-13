Does Rikishi acknowledge Roman Reigns? WWE legend discusses The Tribal Chief (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa and The Usos' father Rikishi recently gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns' WWE accomplishments in recent years.

Reigns performed as a polarizing babyface between 2014 and 2020 before becoming WWE's top villain. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion refers to himself as The Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family, which includes Rikishi.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed whether he "acknowledges" Reigns:

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's "acknowledge me" catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job." [3:02 – 3:18]

Rikishi's one wish for Roman Reigns

The former Intercontinental Champion cemented his status as a WWE legend during his 12-year stint with the company between 1992 and 2004. He now trains up-and-coming wrestlers at his KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles, California.

Rikishi hopes Reigns, who has battled leukemia twice, can remain healthy for the rest of his career:

"To be able to carry the ball for the company for numerous years, it's not easy to be the guy. There's so much responsibility behind the curtains. He's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength, continues to take care of himself, and get some rest." [3:19 – 3:42]

Rikishi also discussed the recent emergence of another Anoa'i family member in the wrestling business.

