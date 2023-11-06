Brandi Rhodes reacts as Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others to become WWE's #1 merch seller

Brandi Rhodes has shared her reaction to Cody Rhodes' massive achievement recently in terms of merch sales.

Rhodes made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 last year, with a win over former Universal Champion Seth Rollins. He has consistently been one of WWE's top performers since then, and is a big merch-mover as well.

As per Wrestlenomics, Cody Rhodes is WWE's biggest merch-seller in 2023, surpassing the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, and LA Knight. The news caught Brandi Rhodes' eye and she sent a heartfelt reaction to the same. Brandi wrote that she had a conversation with Cody about merch sales back in 2013. Check out her tweet below:

"Shout out to that conversation in 2013 where this was all a dream. Inspired by you daily @CodyRhodes ❤️."

Cody Rhodes on being a slow learner

Rhodes recently had a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The American Nightmare opened up about being "very lucky," and being a slow learner.

“When you grow up wanting to play quarterback, you work for it and envision it, but experiencing it is almost out of body,” said Rhodes. “I’m very lucky. I’m a slow learner, but it feels like I have found clothes that fit: the American Nightmare’s clothes.” [H/T SI]

Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest via pinfall at Crown Jewel 2023. Rhodes still has his eyes set on the top prize: the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his coveted belt. Cody would love to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and go on to headline WrestleMania with Roman Reigns for the second consecutive time. Cody finishing the story would certainly be a dream finale of this epic saga.

Do you think Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE today? Let us know in the comments section below.

