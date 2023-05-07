Brandi Rhodes reacts after Cody Rhodes defeats Brock Lesnar in less than 10 minutes at Backlash 2023

Brandi Rhodes put up a tweet immediately after Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 in just under ten minutes.

It took quite a lot on Cody's part, but he somehow managed to put down The Beast Incarnate at Backlash 2023. At one point during the match, Lesnar got busted open and bled profusely in the ring. The American Nightmare rolled over Lesnar and pinned him while in the Kimura lock.

Shortly after Cody Rhodes picked up a huge win over Lesnar, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the same. He stated that her husband was covered in blood but not his.

"My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him 🙏🏾 #wwebacklash," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes 🏾 #wwebacklash My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him 🙏🏾 #wwebacklash

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match. The next night on RAW, Brock Lesnar turned heel and brutally attacked The American Nightmare. Brandi Rhodes wasn't happy one bit over Lesnar's attack on her husband and sent a non-PG message aimed at The Beast Incarnate on Twitter.

Lesnar didn't seem thrilled over getting busted open and losing to Rhodes at Backlash. Now that Cody has defeated one of the most dangerous stars in WWE history, it remains to be seen what's next for him on WWE TV.

What was your immediate reaction to Cody Rhodes' win over Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes