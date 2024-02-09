Brandi Rhodes reacts after Cody Rhodes earns his title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Brandi Rhodes has reacted after Cody Rhodes received his title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, Rhodes was involved in a confrontation with Reigns and The Rock. This led to a huge brawl between all the superstars, including Seth Rollins, who sided himself with The American Nightmare.

Taking to X/Twitter, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, reacted to Triple H confirming the rematch between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief. The two superstars will once again cross paths at The Showcase of Immortals.

Check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes opened up about his WrestleMania 39 loss

In 2023, Cody Rhodes headlined his first WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While speaking in an interview with My Mom’s Basement, The American Nightmare opened up about his loss against The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes said:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes went on:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes will aim to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 and end Roman Reigns' historic title run.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes vs. Reigns II being confirmed for WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE