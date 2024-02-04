Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' heartwrenching gesture just a day after major WrestleMania snub

Former AEW EVP Brandi Rhodes shared her reaction to a heartwarming gesture from Cody Rhodes just a day after his WrestleMania snub.

The Dream of Nightmares took to X to respond to a clip of Cody Rhodes embracing a fan on a recent WWE show held in Knoxville, Tennessee. The fan, who was legally blind, had brought a sign to the event, which caught the attention of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

At the show, Rhodes met with the legally blind fan at ringside and embraced them to a warm response from the live crowd. On X, Brandi Rhodes voiced her admiration for Cody and his devotion to his supporters.

"One of the many reasons I chose this man to spend the rest of my life with (heart emoji)," - wrote Brandi Rhodes.

The American Nightmare defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight on WWE Road to WrestleMania on February 3, 2024. The event took place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The show also saw LA Knight beat Jimmy Uso and Intercontinental Champion Gunther retain his title against Chad Gable.

Cody Rhodes revealed that Brandi Rhodes prevented him from fighting in UFC

Cody Rhodes is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world currently. The American Nightmare has enjoyed a dominant run in the WWE since his return to the company in 2022. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently revealed that he had plans to fight in the UFC, but they were shut down by his wife Brandi Rhodes.

In an interview with ESPN, Rhodes discussed wanting to try his hand at MMA with his wife around two years earlier. The 38-year-old superstar revealed he was ''looking for some sort of massive financial windfall.''

"I told my wife I wanted to do one fight. I told her this two years ago, and this was when, I think, I was looking for some sort of massive financial windfall. I don't know what it was, but I told her I wanted to do one fight, and she absolutely let me know that would not be happening. So, unless you can convince her, it's not going to happen." [10:58-11:17]

Rhodes also cheekily stated that he would want an incompetent opponent if he were to step into the octagon.

"Oh, give me the worst guy possible. Please do not...[sic]. Just, like, give me a freebie up front." [11:18-11:24]

Despite winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes seemingly relinquished a WrestleMania showdown against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans are eager to find out who Rhodes will work with at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia amidst widespread backlash against his recent booking.

