Brandi Rhodes reacts to The Rock's recent insults aimed towards her family

WWE is less than three weeks away from WrestleMania XL, and the top rivalries are heating up. Brandi Rhodes has just chimed in after The Rock's recent verbal assault on her family.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have gone back and forth during WrestleMania Season. While The American Nightmare and The Great One are set to face off in tag team action at The Grandest Stage of Them All, a singles match is also rumored for the future. The build to the match has included many viral moments, including last week's Rock Concert.

Brandi took to X this evening to issue a teaser for tonight's RAW, where Cody will appear to address Rock's disrespectful shots from his Rock Concert on SmackDown. She said her husband would say everything on her mind tonight.

"People have been asking me what I think about The Rocks shenanigans last week. I have a feeling Cody will say it all tonight... #WWERaw @USANetwork," Brandi wrote.

The Great One is currently not advertised for tonight's RAW, but a surprise appearance is always possible. The Brahma Bull likely will not officially respond to the former AEW star until Friday's SmackDown.

WrestleMania XL will see Rock and Roman Reigns take on Cody and Seth Rollins on Night 1. If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside from the Rhodes vs. Reigns title match on Night 2. If Rock and Reigns win, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

