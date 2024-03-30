Brandi Rhodes reacts to viral clip of The Rock continuing his assault on Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off-air

Brandi Rhodes has taken to social media to comment on the viral clip of The Rock continuing his assault on Cody Rhodes after this week's WWE RAW went off the air.

During the show, her husband was brutally attacked by The Final Boss backstage and in the parking lot. The latter did what he promised to do, which was to make The American Nightmare bleed. After the show ended, The Great One kept attacking the former TNT Champion, as he whipped him several times with his weight belt, which was dripping in blood.

The Rock was told by the cameraman that the show was over, but he didn't care and took matters into his own hands. Fightful shared the clip on X and wrote that what The Brahma Bull did was amazing work.

Brandi Rhodes saw the tweet and responded to it by stating that she too can do amazing work with the belt.

"By these standards, I too can be pretty damn amazing. Just hand me a belt," wrote Brandi.

Eric Bischoff reveals what he didn't like about The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was busted open by The Rock during the attack on RAW, and The Final wiped his blood onto the weight belt, which had "Mama Rhodes" written on it.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff stated that he wasn't a fan of the bloodshed in the segment.

"I didn't like it! I just have a thing that I can't get over. Look, it wasn't excessive. It wasn't zoomed in with a camera, licked the blood off their face. It was judicious enough that I wasn't completely turned off by it. I think I get it; I know why they did it. It's just that I'm absolutely in the minority on this. I don't know why I feel as strongly about it. Maybe, you know, if it had been a little less blood, but maybe it would have been where they were not showcasing it as much as we were trying to make that point," said Bischoff.

At WrestleMania XL Night 1, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will collide with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

