Brandi Rhodes responds to Cody Rhodes' new name during WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes gave himself a new name during WWE RAW. Brandi Rhodes responded to this name.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody turned down The Rock's offer to sell him his soul. Following this, John Cena shocked the world as he turned heel and hit the American Nightmare with a low blow. Cena and Travis Scott then held down Rhodes as The Final Boss belted the Undisputed WWE Champion and left him lying in a pool of blood.

Since this segment, John Cena has not been seen on WWE TV. However, Cody addressed the assault last week. Tonight on the red brand, the American Nightmare again discussed Cena and his recent actions. He also mentioned that the Cenation leader wasn't in the arena since he was busy with his inner circle. During this segment, Cody referred to himself as The Captain, which could be his new nickname.

Following the segment, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, responded to her husband's segment on social media.

"I'm the Captain's wife."

Check out her tweet here:

John Cena will be at RAW next week, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to Cody Rhodes' segment.

