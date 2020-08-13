Brandi Rhodes reveals why AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament is on YouTube

Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she talked about a variety of things. One of the topics that she discussed was why she suddenly left Twitter recently after announcing AEW Heels. Now, she has also talked about the AEW Women's Tag Team tournament, as well as developing the AEW Women's roster.

Brandi Rhodes on why AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament in on YouTube

One of the most interesting things that AEW is doing at the moment, is their AEW Women's Tag Team Championships, which is being aired on their YouTube channel regularly, instead of being aired on Dynamite. Brandi Rhodes revealed that in this manner, the women were not being compared to the men.

"With YouTube, it’s its own show. That means we are trusted enough to carry our own show and don't have to be compared to men. We were also not restricted on time. So it’s really the dream scenario. Better than finding out when we are live and something went long, you may only have four minutes to put it out there. That’s really hard, especially when you are trying to introduce new women and put that kind of pressure on them. Being it’s our own show without the restraints and to be able to tell these stories how we want to is a really great situation."

She also talked about the plans for the AEW Women's division. She revealed that she was not in charge of the booking of the women's division and that was something that others were looking after.

"It’s an interesting question because I don’t feel it really applies to me considering it’s not something week-to-week I discuss or plan. I took this tournament on as a side project. Of course, in doing the tournament I know what the criticisms have been. I know what they are and thought this would be really great for that, especially those who are die-hard women’s wrestling fans. As far as the week-to-week goes, unfortunately that’s a burden that lies elsewhere. Thankfully, it’s not one I have to navigate so frequently."