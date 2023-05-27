Brandi Rhodes seemingly takes a shot at AEW after Cody Rhodes gets a massive reaction in Saudi Arabia

Despite suffering from a broken hand (in kayfabe), Cody Rhodes will be in action at Night of Champions. Ahead of the show, he addressed the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia at the media conference.

Rhodes received a massive reaction from the fans in Saudi, to which Brandi Rhodes has reacted by seemingly taking a shot at AEW. During his time in AEW, The American Nightmare often received adverse reactions from fans.

Taking to Twitter, Brandi sent a message aimed at the people claiming that her husband was better off staying in AEW. She further asked fans to move on from the same subject.

"And some people still say he should have stayed where he was...maybe we should let that one go for now," wrote Brandi.

Cody eventually departed the company he helped start to make a grand return to WWE. Ever since his return, he has transitioned into one of the biggest babyfaces in all of professional wrestling.

The veteran superstar even went on to headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. He currently finds himself in a feud against Brock Lesnar, whom he will face in a rematch from Backlash.

AEW star Jake 'The Snake' Roberts wants to see Cody Rhodes win the world title in WWE

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is still rooting for Cody Rhodes to win the world title in WWE.

Speaking on his The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts said that he wants to see Rhodes hold the world championship for a long period of time. He said:

“I wish the best for him. I really do. I hope he goes all the way. I hope he becomes a champion and holds the title for a long period of time. It’s just a question of what the folks up there want.”

But first, Rhodes would have to get past The Beast Incarnate for the second time in two consecutive Premium Live Events.

