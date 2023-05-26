67-year-old AEW Superstar wants to see Cody Rhodes win the WWE World Championship and hold it for a long time

Prior to returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes was signed to AEW. His former AEW colleague, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts wants The American Nightmare to win World Championship in the promotion.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but was beaten by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief retained his title, courtesy of Bloodline interference.

Speaking on The Snake Pit, Roberts expressed that he wants to see Rhodes win the big one and hold the title for a long period of time.

“I wish the best for him. I really do. I hope he goes all the way. I hope he becomes a champion and holds the title for a long period of time. It’s just a question of what the folks up there want,” said Roberts. [H/T: EWrestling News]

Bill Apter believes that Cody Rhodes might not be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns

Bill Apter believes that WWE might not turn to Cody Rhodes to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has held the Undisputed Universal Title for almost 1,000 days.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that Rhodes going up against either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins would be a compelling match-up for the world championship. Apter said:

"I think Cody Rhodes against either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins would be a more compelling match for the world championship than still going to fight Roman Reigns. I don't think he should be the guy to beat Roman Reigns. I don't know who [it] is yet, but I don't think it's Cody. I think Cody needs to be the world champion."

At Night of Champions, Styles and Rollins will battle it out to decide who wins the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rhodes, meanwhile, will face Brock Lesnar in a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Do you agree with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and want to see Cody win the world title? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes