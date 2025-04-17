Brandi Rhodes sends a five-word message ahead of Cody Rhodes' title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 41; shares photo of them

Brandi Rhodes sent a message ahead of her husband Cody Rhodes' title defense at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes will face John Cena in the main event of Night Two.

Ad

The American Nightmare will head into his first WrestleMania Premium Live Event as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Last year, he won the title by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Cody recently enjoyed some time outside the squared circle, alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The latter shared a photo of the couple in Vegas.

"A beautiful night in Vegas," wrote Brandi.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out Brandi Rhodes' post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena Sr. predicted the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

John Cena Sr. is on his son's side for WrestleMania 41, backing his son to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and his 17th WWE world championship.

Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated that he was looking forward to seeing his son hold the title and declare himself the new champion. He said:

Ad

"Maybe John Cena will not walk out 17-time heavyweight champion and break the record. But then again Bill Apter, John Cena may damn well win, 17-time heavyweight champion. I am on his side. I am looking forward to John Cena holding the belt high and saying once again, to the millions and millions of people out there, 'The Champ is here.' That's my prediction for WrestleMania 41."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning with The Rock.

The historic night in Toronto concluded with Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott standing tall over Rhodes, who was left a bloody mess. Come WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen if The Final Boss and Scott corner Cena for his title match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More