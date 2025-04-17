Brandi Rhodes sends a five-word message ahead of Cody Rhodes' title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 41; shares photo of them

Brandi Rhodes sent a message ahead of her husband Cody Rhodes' title defense at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes will face John Cena in the main event of Night Two.
The American Nightmare will head into his first WrestleMania Premium Live Event as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Last year, he won the title by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two in a Bloodline Rules Match.
Cody recently enjoyed some time outside the squared circle, alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The latter shared a photo of the couple in Vegas.
"A beautiful night in Vegas," wrote Brandi.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
Check out Brandi Rhodes' post on X:
John Cena Sr. predicted the outcome of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
John Cena Sr. is on his son's side for WrestleMania 41, backing his son to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and his 17th WWE world championship.
Speaking on UnSKripted, John Cena Sr. stated that he was looking forward to seeing his son hold the title and declare himself the new champion. He said:
"Maybe John Cena will not walk out 17-time heavyweight champion and break the record. But then again Bill Apter, John Cena may damn well win, 17-time heavyweight champion. I am on his side. I am looking forward to John Cena holding the belt high and saying once again, to the millions and millions of people out there, 'The Champ is here.' That's my prediction for WrestleMania 41."
Cena became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning with The Rock.
The historic night in Toronto concluded with Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott standing tall over Rhodes, who was left a bloody mess. Come WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen if The Final Boss and Scott corner Cena for his title match.