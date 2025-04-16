John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41: John Cena Sr. makes his prediction (Exclusive)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are all set to face off at WWE WrestleMania soon. Cena's father, however, has predicted who he thinks will come out on top in this generational battle.

Cena has been a babyface for almost his entire career, except for a brief run at the beginning, and has a set of quite predictable moves. However, his heel turn has apparently changed him to the point where he is unrecognizable to most fans, or so his father thinks. According to John Cena Sr., this could impact the result of his fight with The American Nightmare.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Cena's father talked with veteran journalist Bill Apter and stated:

"Maybe John Cena will not walk out 17-time heavyweight champion and break the record. But then again Bill Apter, John Cena may damn well win, 17-time heavyweight champion. I am on his side. I am looking forward to John Cena holding the belt high and saying once again, to the millions and millions of people out there, 'The Champ is here.' That's my prediction for WrestleMania 41." [16:00 onwards]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for The Champ and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

