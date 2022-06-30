Brandi Rhodes sends heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes celebrates his 37th birthday today and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes have been married for nearly a decade and have a daughter together. She's a former AEW Executive and star. In her latest Instagram post, Brandi credited her husband for his personal and professional achievements.

She ended her post by insisting Cody should celebrate his day and not take "s*** from anyone." Brandi Rhodes' Instagram post read:

"Happy Birthday to my favorite, the American Nightmare, and Libby's dad. You are our #1 and we are so blessed to have you. Thank you for being an incredible husband and friend, and somehow an even better papa. Thank you for always being a good human, no matter what kind of ridiculousness has been slung your way. You always stand tall and prevail, and that's what both Libby and I love to admire (along with your handsome face. THIS IS YOUR DAY. DON'T TAKE ANY (poop emoji) FROM ANYONE!"

Cody Rhodes shares an update on his WWE return

The American Nightmare is battling a torn pectoral muscle. WWE previously said he could be out of in-ring action for nine months. However, Cody Rhodes recently took to Instagram to debunk the timeline mentioned above.

He said he has "plans of his own" and revealed he's back in the gym. Cody battled Seth Rollins in an intense Hell in a Cell match and ended his feud on a victorious note.

Fans are curious to see when Cody Rhodes returns to action. Many hope for him to return at Royal Rumble 2023. However. Cody's latest update hints at a potential sooner return.

