Brandi Rhodes sends a message after barbaric ending to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes defended his title against Kevin Owens tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble. After the match, Brandi Rhodes shared her reaction.

Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been at odds since WWE Bad Blood 2024. Both men locked horns at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024. However, The Prizefighter was unhappy with the controversial outcome of the match and ambushed The American Nightmare. He laid out the champion with a package piledriver.

Given the heated nature of this feud, Nick Aldis announced that both men would face each other in a ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The contest was as brutal as expected, featuring numerous dangerous spots. During the match, The Prizefighter executed a fisherman buster suplex on Cody Rhodes, prompting Nick Aldis and other medical personnel to rush out and check on them. Even Sami Zayn came out due to concern for both men. In the end, the American Nightmare hit an Alabama Slam to Owens through a ladder which folded up the latter like an accordion. Cody then climbed up to grab the titles.

Following the match, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, took to social media to send a message.

"Whew. Child."

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will move on from this feud.

