Brandi Rhodes sends a message after Cody Rhodes suddenly appears on WWE SmackDown in chaotic moment

Brandi Rhodes reacted to a rather chaotic SmackDown segment which also featured Cody Rhodes.

Tonight, the blue brand witnessed one of the most chaotic endings in the show's history. After being confronted by the Bloodline at the start of the show, LA Knight challenged Jey Uso to a match.

The two men squared off in the main event. Knight was on top and poised to pick up a win when Solo Sikoa attacked him from behind, resulting in a disqualification. John Cena was quick to come to his aid. However, things seemed to go from bad to worse, when The Judgment Day showed up and shook hands with Paul Heyman, indicating that a new alliance had been formed.

Just as the two factions were getting ready to attack Cena and Knight, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out, and a brawl ensued that ended with John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso on top.

Following the conclusion of SmackDown, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to give her thoughts regarding the whole segment.

"So much damn star power in that ring. Phew! #SmackDown is on!!!"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what this new alliance between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline could mean for the landscape of the WWE.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.