Brandi Rhodes sends a message to John Cena after he gets taken out by Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Brandi Rhodes sent a message aimed at John Cena after Cody Rhodes took him out on WWE RAW. The two superstars again opened the show and went back and forth on the mic, leaving the WWE Universe enthralled.

Cena then attempted a cheap shot on Rhodes but wasn't successful in getting one over the champion. The American Nightmare planted his WrestleMania 41 opponent with the Cross Rhodes, standing tall over him to end a fiery segment.

On X, Brandi took a dig at John Cena, claiming that her husband destroyed the 16-time WWE world champion on the microphone.

"Cody when asked to go toe to toe with Cena on the mic..." wrote Brandi.

Check out Brandi's post on X:

John Cena became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He will get his chance to win the 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship last year at WrestleMania XL. He defeated Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match to win the title. Interestingly enough, Cena had played a vital role in Rhodes' championship triumph, as he helped The American Nightmare take out Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Since Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe hasn't seen him alongside The Rock. The Final Boss' return is yet to be confirmed.

