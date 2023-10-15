Brandi Rhodes sends a message to Nick Aldis after his on-screen WWE debut

Brandi Rhodes recently reacted to Nick Aldis' on-screen WWE debut. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Aldis became the new General Manager of the blue brand.

Aldis is one of the biggest names in all of pro wrestling and a legend of the business. He has shared the ring with some of the top names in the industry, including Brandi's husband and current WWE star, Cody Rhodes.

The two men previously feuded against each other over the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. On September 1, 2018, at All In, The American Nightmare dethroned Aldis to win the title before losing it back to him on October 21, at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.

Taking to Twitter, Brandi Rhodes recalled her being on the receiving end of an elbow drop from the 36-year-old.

"Last time I saw that guy he hit me with an elbow off the top rope #Smackdown," wrote Brandi.

Dutch Mantell believes Nick Aldis will eventually wrestle for WWE

According to Dutch Mantell, Nick Aldis will eventually step into the ring and compete for WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran suggested that WWE will build towards Aldis' in-ring debut. He feels that it will be part of a special storyline.

Mantell said:

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker."

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans to put Aldis in the squared circle. As of now, though, he remains focused on his job as the GM of SmackDown.

