Brandi Rhodes sends a message after Shawn Michaels and Cody Rhodes attack Kevin Owens; proposes blockbuster idea 

Brandi Rhodes sent a message on X/Twitter immediately after Shawn Michaels hit a Sweet Chin Music on Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michaels oversaw the contract signing for Owens and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025.

Owens and Cody are all set to compete at Royal Rumble 2025. The two title belts would be suspended above the ring, and the one to grab them would win the contest. Shawn Michaels was tasked with overseeing the contract signing for the match at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio.

Chaos ensued pretty quickly as Kevin Owens tried to attack Michaels but ended up being assaulted by HBK and Cody. The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi, took to X/Twitter to write the following:

"HBK & Cody Rhodes team up? That's what's up 🤠"

Cody has been the Undisputed WWE Champion since April 2024. He won the coveted gold at WrestleMania XL Night Two when he defeated Roman Reigns. The SmackDown star has since managed to keep the belt on his shoulder by putting down every single challenger that has stood in his path. It remains to be seen if Owens succeeds in finally putting an end to Cody's lengthy reign.

