Brandi Rhodes sends a message to The Rock after refusing to stand up for him at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

At the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony, The Rock inducted his late grandmother, Lia Maivia. Midway through his speech, The Final Boss also cut a promo on Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull will return to in-ring action at WrestleMania XL. On Night One, he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This will be the former WWE Champion's first match since WrestleMania 32.

During The Rock's speech at the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony, he stated that he had nothing but respect for the late Dusty Rhodes and Cody's mother, Michelle Rubio. However, The People's Champion also mentioned that whatever would happen between him, Roman Reigns, Cody, and Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania XL would not be business and that it would be personal. Taking to X/Twitter, Brandi reacted to The Final Boss' actions and sent a short message.

"I don't stand for folks I don't respect."

Check out Brandi's tweet below:

It remains to be seen what events unfold during the blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Wrestling veteran discussed the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin confronting The Rock

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin confronting The Rock at WrestleMania XL.

During WWE's Attitude Era, the two legendary superstars were regarded as arch-rivals. They were part of one of the most iconic feuds of all time.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran pitched the idea of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin going down memory lane to treat fans at The Show of Shows this year.

"I think if you had The Rock just meet Stone Cold on the (aisle), I think it would break the internet. I think it would. But you're not saying anything. They would just meet, and they just look at each other, and you put your own meaning to it. I think if Stone Cold is involved on the first night, he would have to be involved on the second night too," Dutch Mantell said.

The Rock would try his best to ensure a victory for The Bloodline on Night One of WrestleMania XL. This would eventually lead to Cody Rhodes being forced to compete against Roman Reigns under "Bloodline Rules" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two. Reigns and Rhodes will collide in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania.

