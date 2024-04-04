The Rock's two greatest rivals returning to WWE to confront him at WrestleMania 40 would break the internet, says legend

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has claimed The Rock's past could come back to haunt him at WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss is gearing up for his first WWE match (barring an impromptu match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32) in over a decade. He will team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to determine the stipulation for the Night two main event.

A few weeks ago on RAW, some eagle-eyed fans spotted Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena's faces on the production truck during The Rock's beatdown on Cody Rhodes. This raised wild speculation on the two WWE legends potentially making their presence felt in Philadelphia this weekend.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran addressed whether Steve Austin and John Cena's return is imminent:

"Well, they have those trucks all the time. I think WrestleMania is a time for some surprises; you know, it is already sold out, so you don't need to advertise these people. But I think Austin will be there. I think Cena will be there," Mantell said.

Mantell pitched the idea of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin turning the clock back to give fans a slice of nostalgia this weekend.

"I think if you had The Rock just meet Stone Cold on the (aisle), I think it would break the internet. I think it would. But you're not saying anything. They would just meet, and they just look at each other, and you put your own meaning to it. I think if Stone Cold is involved on the first night, he would have to be involved on the second night too," he added. [1:04:17 - 1:06:20]

The Rock's post-WrestleMania XL future revealed

Dwayne Johnson will take some time off after WrestleMania XL to begin the shoot for his upcoming movie - The Smashing Machine.

Dutch Mantell recently said he would like to see The People's Champ turn babyface for an inevitable feud against Roman Reigns in the future.

"Well, that does sound good [On Paul Heyman ditching Roman Reigns to side with The Rock]. I think at this point. I think they might be needing after a year or two to turn The Rock back into a babyface. People love him anyway. I don't care because he says the things they want to say but can't say, but he can do it anyway. Like I said, they've opened so many doors. Now it's according to what hall they need to go down," he added.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns claimed he would leave WWE if he didn't walk out of WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

