Paul Heyman ditching Roman Reigns to side with former WWE Champion after WrestleMania XL sounds good, says veteran

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been a force to be reckoned with ever since The Tribal Chief turned heel.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently entertained the thought of the two men parting ways after WrestleMania XL. The veteran even claimed that The Wiseman could betray Reings and side with The Rock.

Roman Reigns will be in action on April 6 and 7, when he joins forces with The Rock to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night, The Head of the Table will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in a rematch almost a year in the making. Whether the main event of Night Two will be a "Bloodline Rules" match remains to be seen, but the WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath to see how the next chapter of The Bloodline saga unfolds.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran, and his co-host James Romero discussed the possibility of Paul Heyman leaving Roman Reigns and siding with The Rock to build an epic clash for WrestleMania 41.

Mantell also expressed his desire to see The People's Champ turn babyface down the road:

"Well, that does sound good (On Paul Heyman ditching Roman Reigns to side with The Rock). I think at this point. I think they might be needing after a year or two to turn The Rock back into a baby face. People love him anyway. I don't care because he says the things, they want to say, but can't say, but he can do it anyway. Like I said, they've opened so many doors. Now it's according to what hall they need to go down," Mantell said. [From 25:17 to 25:46]

Roman Reigns threatens to leave WWE

The Tribal Chief has carried WWE on his back since the pandemic era. Recently, A & E released a documentary covering The Tribal Chief's journey to becoming the top guy.

However, at one point in the documentary, Reigns made it clear that if he didn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed Universal Champion, he would leave the company:

"If I'm not the top guy, then I don't wanna be here."

The Rock and Reigns stood tall over Rollins and Rhodes during the go-home episode of RAW this week. Will The American Nightmare exact revenge and put an end to The Head of the Table once and for all? Only time will tell.

