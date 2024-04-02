Roman Reigns stripped of the WWE Championship, Solo Sikoa kicked out - 4 ways WrestleMania could end for The Bloodline

There are a number of combustible elements for both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' team heading into WrestleMania.

While many fans believe that Roman Reigns could be the one to walk out with the title since his alliance with Seth Rollins doesn't appear to be a strong one, this may not be the case.

There is a chance that The Bloodline could cost Roman Reigns his Championship or they could be the ones to help him retain it. Here are just four ways WrestleMania 40 could end for The Bloodline.

#4. Roman Reigns retains

It seems the most likely scenario given the last four years. Reigns and The Bloodline have always come through when it matters the most, and even when The Bloodline didn't have his back, he was able to finish the match himself.

Reigns is a hard one to count out and in his 9th WrestleMania main event, it's hard to bet against him. If Reigns and The Rock win on Night One, then The Tribal Chief will have The Bloodline at his side to allow him to get the job done on Night Two.

#3. The Rock betrays Roman Reigns

The Rock and Roman Reigns were supposed to face off in the WrestleMania main event before Cody Rhodes stepped in and changed plans. It's hard to imagine the story leading into the main event match would have been one of friendship, so the plan likely was for their relationship to break down.

The Rock seems to be carrying out a lot of orders for Reigns, and it's clear that he's not someone who is used to being told what to do. This could become an issue for him at WrestleMania when he knows that one move could cost Roman Reigns his Championship.

#2. Solo Sikoa betrays the group and is kicked out

Solo Sikoa is a man of little words but he allows his actions to do all of his talking. After stepping in for The Rock last night on RAW, he could be reaching the point where he's had enough of being loyal to a family that doesn't offer him the same loyalty.

The main event of Night Two will either have The Bloodline at ringside or have them banned from being part of the match. Either way, Solo Sikoa could make his presence known and if he does cost Reigns the Championship then he could be forced to join Jey Uso in being shunned by the family.

#1. Roman Reigns is stripped of the Championship for breaking WWE rules

Interesting questions have been raised surrounding the Night Two main event, one of which is what happens if The Bloodline is banned but they decide to help Reigns anyway. The Usos were unable to help The Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle, but Solo Sikoa was there to make sure he was retained.

If a new member debuts and helps Reigns win the match then would that be breaking the rules? Would The Tribal Chief retain his Championship only to then have it stripped away from him just seconds later? The details of the situation and potential punishment are very sketchy heading into WrestleMania.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will be betrayed at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion