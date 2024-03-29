WWE may have deliberately spoiled two Attitude Era legends' return for WrestleMania 40, according to Aiden English

They say, "the devil is in the detail", and if the closing moments of WWE RAW this past week were anything to go by, fans may be in for a treat at WrestleMania XL.

Dwayne Johnson showed up on the red brand's latest episode unannounced, only to interrupt Cody Rhodes during the opening segment. The Brahma Bull made the long walk to the ring, whispered something in Rhodes' ear, and walked away. The Rock appeared to have left the arena, taking everyone by surprise at his antics.

However, this was merely a swerve, as he stuck around to ambush Rhodes during his backstage brawl with The Bloodline members later in the show. The Rock dragged Cody Rhodes into the parking lot area where the cameraman focused on a production truck emblazoned with John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Recent rumors have suggested that WWE has something planned for the two Attitude Era legends ahead of WrestleMania XL. Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, the former WWE star Aiden English said the company intentionally teased the imminent return of Cena and Austin:

"I do believe there probably was some intentionality to it. Having been to the Allstate arena, knowing where they line the trucks up, that's where they are so like it's not like they moved anything to make that shot. I've seen a lot of people say like, 'Oh, I've seen all the shots they've done backstage. They've had WrestleMania trucks, and this one had those two [John Cena and Steve Austin]' So, I'll point this out. They didn't wrap a new truck just for this shot. That was the television production truck. It has looked like that for years and years and years. It's had Cena and Austin on the back side of it," English said.

He went on to add that the company might have given "extra attention" to the truck in question.

"But I'm sure maybe when they were planning the shot, it was like,' Oh s***! This looks great...That truck was already there. But I think they gave it a little extra attention," he added. [1:08:31 - 1:09:35]

Mark Henry weighs in on The Rock's WWE return

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that The Rock's WWE return has made Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins into "side chicks."

"I feel like The Rock has come in and somewhat made Roman and Cody and Seth side chicks. The Rock is a polarizing figure. One of the most famous people on earth, just by sight," said Henry.

Expand Tweet

After The Rock left Cody Rhodes in a bloody mess, it will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare will retaliate against The Bloodline as The Show of Shows fast approaches.

