Brandi Rhodes sends a three-word message to John Cena after he turns heel and attacks Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes has reacted to John Cena's shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The multi-time WWE World Champion aligned with The Rock and sold his "soul" to The Final Boss.

The Rock initially made the offer to Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. However, he wanted an answer from The American Nightmare at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Shortly after Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, he was greeted in the ring by Rhodes. The duo was joined by The Rock and Travis Scott, as The Final Boss demanded an answer from Rhodes. The American Nightmare refused to accept the proposal and was hugged by Cena, who shockingly turned heel by hitting Rhodes with a low blow.

On X/Twitter, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, reacted to Cena's heel turn with a three-word message.

"John Cena Sucks," Brandi wrote.

Check out Brandi's post below.

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is gunning for his 17th WWE World Championship, as he hopes to retire as a champion in his final year as an active professional wrestler.

Cena and The Rock were once arch-rivals. They even crossed paths at WrestleMania, but they shockingly joined forces in Toronto.

