Brandi Rhodes sends top name a message after his appearance on WWE RAW

Former WWE personality Brandi Rhodes sent a message to Michael Cole on social media after his in-ring segment on RAW this week.

The veteran commentator interviewed Seth Rollins during the show, questioning him for agreeing to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane for the World Heavyweight Championship. He also referred to The Visionary as a "puppet."

Brandi Rhodes then took to Twitter to comment on Michael Cole's appearance by stating that he is aging backward, and people aren't talking about it.

"Michael Cole is aging backwards. Not enough people talking about this. (And yes, I've been living under a yoga/Pilates studio drama rock the last month or so, I've surfaced a bit for RAW tonight -Grand Opening and App dropping THIS MONTH!)," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

During the RAW segment, it was revealed that Michael Cole has been a part of WWE for 26 years but has only been off for two days. Seth Rollins was attacked by his rival Shinsuke Nakamura, who attacked him with a steel chair and tried to break his spine.

All weapons will be legal at Fastlane, and it'll be Rollins' first time competing in a Last Man Standing Match. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious and walks out with the world title.

Do you think Shinsuke will dethrone Rollins at WWE Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.