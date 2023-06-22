Brandi Rhodes shares birthday photos with Cody Rhodes, current WWE Superstar, and others

Brandi Rhodes recently celebrated her birthday with friends and family. Taking to social media, she shared a host of photos featuring her husband, Cody Rhodes.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, alongside her husband Matt Cardona, was also seen celebrating Brandi's birthday. Cody has been good friends with Cardona, and the two even briefly teamed up in AEW.

On Instagram, Brandi shared a message following her grand birthday celebration on a yacht:

"Yacht day? Why not?! 🛥️ little photo dump of one of the best days ever!!! Yacht, beach, pool, dinner, we just about covered it all!" wrote Brandi

Check out Brandi Rhodes' Instagram post:

Cody Rhodes has landed the "perfect" match according to Jim Cornette

Cody Rhodes has landed the "perfect" match, says Jim Cornette. The American Nightmare will be in action against Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette stated that WWE booking Rhodes vs. Mysterio is a good way to utilize both men while Brock Lesnar remains absent from television. He said:

"First of all, I will say yes, for pay-per-view this is a great way to utilize Cody and Dominik while they're waiting for the third match with Brock and while Brock is in his annual hibernation or whatever Cody called it. Dominik's got a lot of heat in a different way than any other heels on the roster, and Cody is the biggest baby face. Cody can wrestle Dominik and win, which he has to, but it ain't gonna hurt Dom to do the job because his heat is not about right now winning and losing,"

Lesnar defeated Rhodes at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. A trilogy between the two is expected to take place at SummerSlam.

Who do you think will win between Rhodes and Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes