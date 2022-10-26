Brandi Rhodes and the wrestling sent their heartfelt condolences to Robert Stone, whose mother recently passed away.
Robert Stone is the manager and mouthpiece for Von Wagner. He has been a prominent feature on NXT over the past couple of years. Stone previously used to manage Aliyah and Chelsea Green before shifting his focus to Von Wagner.
During the recently concluded Halloween Havoc show, Mr. Stone tried to win the NXT North American Championship for Wagner but was knocked off the ladder. He recently took to Twitter to announce that his mother had passed away.
In his beautiful message, he described his mother as someone who was always there for him. He also described her last days that they both spent together. He captioned the tweet as follows:
"Life happens fast. I love you mom."
Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes was among the many people that took to Twitter to send their condolences messages to Mr. Stone in these tough times.
"I'm so sorry," tweeted Brandi Rhodes.
Fans also sent their heartfelt wishes to Robert Stone
The entire wrestling community sent their heartfelt condolences towards Robert Stone. Many fans wished him well and said that they will continue to pray for Stone and his family.
It is great to see the wrestling community coming together to show support for a fellow wrestler who is going through a difficult time. Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan wished his family well.
Another fan said he will pray for Stone's family.
A fan tweeted a beautiful message for Stone.
Another member of the WWE Universe narrated a sad incident regarding his mom.
We send our thoughts and prayers towards Stone and his family during these difficult times.
