NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with a Ladder match for the North American Championship. We got a brief intro from Shotzi and Quincy Elliott, as well as the Chucky, the haunted doll.

NXT Halloween Havoc Results (October 22, 2022): 5-Man Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship

Lee and Carmelo Hayes went after each other while Mensah and Frazer teamed up against Von Wagner and hit double superkicks early on. Ladders came out and Frazer sent Melo into one of them in the ring as the match went on. Wagner powerbombed Frazer into a ladder in the corner before clearing the ring.

Frazer returned to put Von Wagner through a giant ladder set up horizontally at ringside. Wes Lee cleared the crowd with a big dive but Von Wagner recovered and stopped him from climbing before tossing him outside the ring onto the announcers' desk.

Wagner made the climb but Frazer sent him down before they rolled outside the ring. Mensah and Frazer teamed up with a mini ladder and sent Wagner over the barricades before burying him under the ladder.

Mensah and Frazer made the climb before Melo came back and took them out. Lee returned and stopped Melo from climbing before the two started a slugfest. Melo was dropped on a horizontal ladder and Lee made the climb a final time before grabbing the North American title and winning the match!

Result: Wes Lee won the ladder match and became the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: A

We saw Toxic Attraction arrive at Alba Fyre's house of horrors and Jacy Jayne was refusing to get out of the car while Gigi Dolin was really excited. They somehow made it inside and decided to split up to find Alba.

Jayne got taken out first before Dolin ran into Chucky. She put up a fight but ended up in what looked like Alba's freezer. Meanwhile, Rose almost took Alba down but a creepy zombie came out and attacked her from behind.

Jayne and Dolin tried to save Rose and crawled out to where they were but they were hit with the baseball bat before Alba drove off with Rose.

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews - Casket match at WWE Halloween Havoc

Waller and Crews fought their way outside and the latter got a big back body drop on the floor before they headed back to the ring. Waller sent Apollo outside and onto the casket from the apron before the lights went out.

When they came back on, the casket door was broken and Apollo used the distraction to send Waller into the steel steps as another casket was brought in. Crews and Waller both ended up inside the casket and Waller tried to escape before Apollo dragged him back.

Waller fell at ringside and Apollo hit a big splash before the two headed back to the ring. Waller did the Undertaker's signature finger across the neck gesture before trying for a Tombstone but it was reversed. Crews slammed Waller into the casket from the apron and closed it to pick up the win.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

Duke Hudson was the newest student of Andre Chase and instantly replaced Bodhi as Chase's favorite. Bodhi tried to tell Chase that Hudson was not to be trusted but Andre wanted to give Duke a fair shot.

Pretty Deadly were backstage when Kayden and Katana came out to trash talk to the tag champs before we headed for the next match.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez - Weapons Wild match at WWE Halloween Havoc

Roxanne came at Jade with the skateboard and Jade threw trashcan lids and whatever she could get her hands on at Perez before they headed into the ring. Jade was sent outside and Perez got a dive before bringing out a table.

Jade sprayed Perez in the face with what looked like hairspray before sending her into the barricades. Jade beat Perez up and trapped her in a trashcan before stomping on it and dropping her outside.

Jade beat Roxanne down with a broom before using some ropes and a chain on her. Roxanne barely dodged the chain shot and sent Jade into the steel steps before unloading on her.

Perez used Jade's own stick to beat her up and get a near fall in the ring before Cora countered the Pop-Rox. Jade tried to run away and the two ended up on the high balcony where Perez hesitated to hit Cora and the latter dragged Roxanne down with her as they fell down and went through a table.

Back in the ring, Perez dropped Jade on a pile of steel chairs before getting her finisher on top of it and picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade

Grade: B+

Shotzi and Quincy were out once more to hype the show before Lash Legend came out to complain about them. Lash called Shotzi the green goblin before saying that she would have done it better. Quincy fired back at Lash before Shotzi came in with a headbutt and took her out.

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp - Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc

Damon came out with a steel chair and Julius walked out and went straight for a top rope dropkick before getting some big suplexes. Outside the ring, Julius tried to send Kemp into the ambulance right away and Damon fought back with a crutch and got out of it.

Julius sprayed Damon with a fire extinguisher before Kemp sent him into the steel steps. A wheelchair came into play and Kemp was locked in it with the crutch before Julius ran him into the apron and dropped him backwards.

Damon beat Julius with the ring bell before sending him into the ambulance but failed to lock the doors. Julius powerbombed Kemp into the stretcher before tossing him in the ambulance and slamming it shut!

Result: Julius Creed def. Damon Kemp at Halloween Havoc

Grade: B+

Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre - NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Halloween Havoc

Fyre and Rose drove into the arena and headed to the ring before the match kicked off for realsies. Mandy beat Fyre down at ringside and smacked her head on the announcers' desk before beating her down in the ring.

Fyre got some big moves in and hit a top rope senton before Dolin and Jayne came in and took out the referee. Alba hit the Gory Bomb but there was no one to count her out.

Fyre went outside and brought the referee back into the ring but he was still down as Toxic Attraction took cheap shots at the challenger. Rose came in with a running knee and picked up the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Alba Fyre to retain the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc

Grade: B

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh - NXT Championship match at NXT Halloween Havoc

Bron went after both challengers and was sent out of the ring early on as JD and Ilja fought in the ring. Dragunov was trying to counter the Devil Inside when Bron came back and took them out.

Bron got some big throws on Ilja before McDonagh tried to sneak up on him but was chased off by the champ. Bron got a near fall on Ilja but JD broke it up. Dragunov hit a big move on JD and dropped him on Bron in the corner before getting the coast-to-coast on both of them.

Ilja and Bron got into a slugfest as JD cheered them on but then they turned to McDonagh and beat the snot out of him before sending him out of the ring. Bron hit a hurricanrana on McDonagh and sent him into Dragunov before the champ speared Ilja out of the ring.

JD got a 450 splash on Bron for a near fall before Bron got a bulldog and his finisher on Ilja. JD took Bron out and tried for the pin himself but failed. Ilja got the the senton and the Torpedo Moskau for a near fall.

Outside the ring, Ilja took out JD with a risky maneuver before heading back in. Bron was ready with the spear and hit it before getting the win at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Result: Bronn Breakker def. Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B+

Show rating: A

We got a special NXT Halloween Havoc show tonight with Wes Lee winning his first title and Roxanne Perez getting an unexpected win. Julius Creed avenged his brother while we got some great title matches tonight at NXT Halloween Havoc.

