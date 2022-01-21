Former Braun Strowman fires back at Twitter trolls

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, has fired back at some online critics of his work.

Strowman had a successful run in Vince McMahon's promotion, but was ultimately released in June 2021 due to budget cuts. Since his WWE release, he has appeared at several independent wrestling events.

The former Monster Among Men shared a screenshot comparing the YouTube views of his current promotion with that of WWE and AEW. When the responses came back negative, Scherr lashed out at the naysayers. He called them crybabies and claimed that making them cry is his "new favorite hobby."

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 Man why are Internet trolls such crybaby’s when you burn them with the rebuttal?? I think making trolls cry is my new favorite hobby. #DontComeAtMeIfYouCantHandleItBack Man why are Internet trolls such crybaby’s when you burn them with the rebuttal?? I think making trolls cry is my new favorite hobby. #DontComeAtMeIfYouCantHandleItBack

Scherr is no stranger to online controversy, making headlines a few years ago for blasting indie wrestlers and stating that they should change careers if they can't pay the bills.

Braun Strowman was a top star in WWE

During Scherr's time in WWE, he was a dominant presence who was always given a significant spot on the card.

Although he debuted as part of The Wyatt Family, Strowman would eventually go solo after undergoing massive physical changes and improving his in-ring work. He would have a number of high-profile feuds and matches, and would be involved in some historic moments, including his victory in the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Braun Strowman also enjoyed a great deal of championship success, most notably beating Goldberg for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36.

Other titles on his resume include the Intercontinental Championship and two separate reigns as RAW Tag Team Champion, once with Seth Rollins and the other with Nicholas, his surprise partner at WrestleMania 34. Strowman was one of the biggest draws in the company at the time of his release.

Could Strowman's confrontational Twitter antics be part of a more heelish personality? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

