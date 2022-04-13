Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) reacts after ex-WWE Superstar shares his old mugshot photo

Earlier tonight, Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) and former wrestler Buff Bagwell had a heated Twitter argument.

It all started when Bagwell joked about joining Control Your Narrative in a tweet, which didn't sit well with Strowman. The duo kicked off a Twitter feud immediately after.

The former Universal Champion shared a screengrab highlighting Bagwell's DUI arrest. He also mentioned that Bagwell once asked to take a picture with him. The former nWo member hit back by implying that Strowman is a clown.

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas. I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @Marcbuffbagwell Funny you gonna try and throw shade casue what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative. @Marcbuffbagwell Funny you gonna try and throw shade casue what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative. https://t.co/9nxzYKDw42 Yes I asked for a picture. I’ve always had a fascination with clowns. You’re mad at me over a joke, don’t be so sensitive it’s only twitter. twitter.com/adamscherr99/s… Yes I asked for a picture. I’ve always had a fascination with clowns. You’re mad at me over a joke, don’t be so sensitive it’s only twitter. twitter.com/adamscherr99/s…

Bagwell also shared a screengrab of Strowman's mugshot from an alleged 2013 arrest. The former WWE Superstar responded by stating that he did get a driving ticket on a boat, but the rest of the picture was fake.

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @SocietyMovies It’s sad isn’t it. Also imagine being someone defending those actions like they are ok. @SocietyMovies It’s sad isn’t it. Also imagine being someone defending those actions like they are ok. Should I have done it on the water? @Adamscherr99 something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you. twitter.com/adamscherr99/s… Should I have done it on the water? @Adamscherr99 something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you. twitter.com/adamscherr99/s… https://t.co/8ekPtvYYH4

The screenshot that Bagwell shared on his Twitter

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 @Marcbuffbagwell Did I get a driving ticket on a boat yes. The rest of that picture you posted is fake. I wasn’t with wwe definitely didn’t spend the night in jail. Paid my ticket and went on about life. @Marcbuffbagwell Did I get a driving ticket on a boat yes. The rest of that picture you posted is fake. I wasn’t with wwe definitely didn’t spend the night in jail. Paid my ticket and went on about life.

Braun Strowman and Buff Bagwell ended their Twitter feud on good terms

The two men eventually ended their Twitter beef when Strowman admitted that he shouldn't have blasted Bagwell for the CYN joke. He also wrote that wrestlers should stick together to better the business. The former Universal Champion added that wrestlers shouldn't target each other on social media and gave him his best wishes.

"We should be sticking together to better the industry. It’s toxic enough with the iwc. We shouldn’t be going at each other of social. Best wishes," Strowman wrote.

Braun Strowman has generated quite a buzz since he started Control Your Narrative with EC3 earlier this year. The former has been promoting the company heavily on his official Twitter and Instagram handles and has high hopes for it.

He has previously made a bunch of bold statements about CYN. Check out what he had to say in one of his latest posts:

"This will be the only place to be 3/31 ( unless you wanna watch a bunch or dorks choreograph dance with each other for no reason at all cause we don’t do that garbage in the Narrative cause we actually fight) be a part of the future be a part of something special be a part of change. We are the future!!!!" wrote Strowman.

What do you think? Did Bagwell go too far with the CYN joke, or did Strowman overreact? Do you believe Control Your Narrative will establish itself as a major promotion in the distant future? Sound off in the comments below.

