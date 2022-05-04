Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) shares a heartfelt message about Alexa Bliss on Twitter

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has shared a wholesome message about Alexa Bliss and their short-lived team-up in 2018.

Back in 2018, Strowman and Bliss formed a tag team in the first season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. The duo did quite well in the tournament and came very close to winning it.

A fan recently shared a tweet containing a picture of a life-sized cut-out of Alexa Bliss. The picture also featured a card depicting The Monster Among Men. Strowman responded to the fan's picture and shared a heartfelt message about "Team Little Big".

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss lost in the semi-finals of the Mixed Match Challenge

Team Little Big had an explosive start in the Mixed Match Challenge by defeating Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch. In the second round, the unlikely duo picked up a win over Jimmy Uso and Naomi. In the semi-finals, Strowman and Bliss met The Miz and Asuka. The bout ended when Asuka forced Little Miss Bliss to tap out. You can check out the match below:

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are quite close in real life and are the best of friends. Strowman attended Bliss' wedding to Ryan Cabrera earlier this year, and the duo were seen dancing together, with Mojo Rawley joining the duo as well.

Strowman was let go by WWE last year. Bliss shared a tweet soon after, and she expressed how she felt about the release:

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE terrible WWE @WWE



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.



ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m https://t.co/b77AeeLuDn terrible twitter.com/WWE/status/140… 💔 terrible twitter.com/WWE/status/140…

Bliss is currently on a WWE hiatus and is waiting for WWE to call her back to weekly TV. The last time she wrestled was at the Elimination Chamber 2022 event in Saudi Arabia. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, where the winner would earn a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

Team Little Big was a popular duon and fans loved every interaction that Bliss and Strowman had on WWE TV at the time. Bliss was replaced by Ember Moon in the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge, due to an arm injury.

Were you a fan of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman's short-lived association during the WWE Mixed Match Challenge? Sound off in the comments!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier