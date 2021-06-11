Braun Strowman addresses rumors surrounding his booking fee

Braun Strowman was among several wrestlers who were released from WWE on June 2. He has since gone on to express his gratitude for his time in WWE by signing off via a Tweet:

"What a chapter in life. Thank You"

Following his release, there were a number of rumors surrounding his booking fee, which was reportedly in the five-figure range. It was also reported that an independent promotor had reached out to Strowman and the aforementioned rate was his asking price.

Braun Strowman has now taken to Twitter to address these rumors:

"Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online."

Braun Strowman has denied rumors that an independent promoter reached out to him or if he had informed anyone of his booking fee.

Strowman has since gone on to add his agent's email address to his Twitter bio for business enquiries.

Braun Strowman would be a big get for any wrestling promoter at the moment

Braun Strowman

Strowman has definitely made his mark in the wrestling business within the last few years. Brought in as the newest member of the Wyatt family, Strowman was unquestionably an appealing character working as the powerhouse of an already strong faction.

A year after working alongside the Wyatt family, Strowman was drafted to RAW where he began his singles run. He was a well protected wrestler, getting strong wins over other members of the roster.

Strowman's career soon took a turn for the better as he started a feud with Roman Reigns where fans saw him shine under the spotlight. From that point on Strowman became a main-eventer and even got a title shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship but was unable to capture gold.

After being booked in midcard storylines for a while, Strowman won the Intercontinental Championship in 2020 and then a few months later defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. That's an accolade that only a very few wrestlers have on their resume.

Strowman was released over a week ago and was coming off of a WWE Title match, which means that any promoter that can sign him to show up at their promotion would be getting a fresh ready-made main eventer. What do you think is next for Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments section below?

