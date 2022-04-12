Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) reacts as female ex-WWE star joins Control Your Narrative

Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) has reacted to former WWE Superstar Sarah Rowe joining his promotion, Control Your Narrative.

Sarah Rowe made a name for herself during her WWE run, where she was known as Sarah Logan. She was a member of The Riott Squad along with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Morgan is still contracted to WWE, while Riott now works for All Elite Wrestling.

Rowe announced her upcoming CYN debut via her official Instagram handle. Strowman later shared the post on his Instagram story. The former Universal Champion reacted to the news with a bunch of "Smiling Face With Horns" emojis.

Check out Rowe's post, as well as Braun Strowman's reaction, below:

Strowman reacts to Sarah Rowe's post about joining Control Your Narrative

Braun Strowman launched Control Your Narrative with EC3 earlier this year

Scherr was let go by WWE last year. His release was quite unexpected, as he was a major attraction in the company and was a former Universal Champion.

Soon after, he wrestled EC3 in his first match since his WWE release at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All show. The duo went on to announce the arrival of Control Your Narrative. A string of popular pro-wrestling names has since joined the promotion. EC3 has previously opened up about CYN in detail:

"What I'm looking for in new people is to engage me in their stories because I'm getting blown up non-stop and some people I know and some people I don't, they're sending me their YouTube videos and their matches and I'm like... 'you can do the moves, cool and they look alright, cool but I'm not going to know until I see you, be with you and talk to you, what you want out of this,'" EC3 said. [H/T Cultaholic]

Sarah Rowe will appear on CYN's May 13 and May 14 shows. No news on her opponent has come out yet.

