Braun Strowman sends a message to WWE fans ahead of his return to SmackDown tonight

Recently returned Superstar Braun Strowman has asked the WWE Universe what he should destroy next before he appears on SmackDown this evening.

This past Monday on RAW, The Monster Among Men made his return to WWE after being released by the company just over a year ago. During his previous eight-year run with WWE, the 39-year-old star competed against huge names like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. In 2020, he also reached the top of the company by winning the Universal Championship.

Earlier today, Strowman took to social media as he asked his loyal set of fans what he should destroy when he shows up on the blue brand tonight.

"What shall I destroy today?!!??????" H/T Twitter

Braun is the latest in a long line of stars to make their return to WWE, alongside other performers like Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai.

Pro wrestling veteran has mixed feelings about Braun Strowman's WWE return

While many fans were happy to see the imposing star return to the company this week, there are some who thought his comeback could have been handled differently.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, legendary wrestler Konnan was surprised with the way WWE decided to have Braun seemingly squash almost the entire tag team division during his return.

"This was a good match, as all of them have been shining lately in everything they do," Konnan said. "Dawkins now wrestles without a shirt, and he's one of the most improved wrestlers. And then Braun comes out and destroys everybody. I didn't like it because it's just one guy buried eight guys that have been trying hard, you know, so I didn't like this, though he got a good pop and looked great." H/T Sportskeeda

Despite fans knowing Braun Strowman will be appearing on SmackDown tonight, the WWE Universe remains none the wiser in regards to who or what the powerhouse will be targeting. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.

