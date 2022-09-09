"Buried eight guys that have been trying hard" - Wrestling veteran is unhappy with Braun Strowman's return on WWE RAW

Konnan recently criticized Braun Strowman's return at this week's WWE RAW, where he went on a rampage, destroying as many as eight competitors.

The Monster Among appeared on WWE programming for the first time since his shocking release in June last year owing to budget cuts. He interrupted a four-way tag team match between The Street Profits, The New Day, Alpa Academy, and Los Lotharios, coming out to a massive pop from the live audience.

Strowman went berserk by attacking everyone in his path, effectively laying down all the eight performers involved in the match single-handedly. While fans warmly received the former WWE Universal Champion, many have criticized how weak the other performers came across during the segment.

Konnan echoed similar feelings while speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100. The WCW veteran stated that the tag teams involved in the segment had been working hard and that he didn't like Strowman destroying them. However, Konnan did appreciate how good the 39-year-old performer looked upon his return.

"This was a good match, as all of them have been shining lately in everything they do. Dawkins now wrestles without a shirt, and he's one of the most improved wrestlers. And then Braun comes out and destroys everybody. I didn't like it because it's just one guy buried eight guys that have been trying hard, you know, so I didn't like this, though he got a good pop and looked great," said Konnan. (3:00 - 3:23)

Braun Strowman will also appear on WWE SmackDown

After making his presence felt on RAW, Strowman revealed in a backstage interview that he would also be showing up on SmackDown this week. Soon after, reports emerged that he would become a regular on the blue brand.

With Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking time off from the company, Strowman would provide some much-needed star power. There are several feuds that WWE could explore for The Monster Among Men, including a dream battle of the behemoths against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

