Braun Strowman is looking quite different in a recent throwback picture that he shared on his Instagram story.

The former Universal Champion has been doing well for himself ever since returning to WWE last year in September. He has worked incredibly hard on his fitness and boasts quite an impressive physique.

Braun Strowman recently shared a throwback picture on his Instagram story, originally shared by the official Instagram page of Strongman Corporation. Strowman can be seen posing with two other men in the picture, and it's clear as day that he has come a long way when it comes to maintaining his physique.

Check out the original post below, as well as Strowman's story:

"Who's that guy??? Lol," Strowman wrote in his story.

Strowman was built quite different back in the day

Braun Strowman's hard work over the years has paid off big time

Strowman is quite active on his Instagram handle, which currently has 1.7 million followers. The Monster of All Monsters regularly updates his fans about his fitness journey and shares his workout pictures and videos.

Here's a post that he shared shortly after his WWE release in 2021:

"Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around."

The 39-year-old briefly wrestled for CYN following his WWE release. He was brought back to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H regime last year. He made his return on RAW and was later revealed to be a SmackDown-exclusive superstar.

Strowman is a former Universal Champion and has shared the ring with some of the biggest superstars in WWE, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins. He would love to win the top title once again, somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's incredible body transformation over the years? Share in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes