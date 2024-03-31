Braun Strowman breaks silence to provide injury update one week before WrestleMania 11 months after last match

Braun Strowman has proven himself to be a true Monster Among Men, but the star has also been out of action for a long time, worrying a lot of fans. Now the former Universal Champion has broken his social media silence to provide an update about his injury.

Strowman has been out of action since May 1, 2023. The star is now nearing a year on the sidelines, having missed 11 months of action so far. With WrestleMania XL around the corner, he will be hoping for a quick return, but at this time, it's not clear what WWE has planned for him.

The Monster Among Men had to take a break due to a neck injury that saw him go through level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae back in June last year. While Strowman did appear in Bray Wyatt's tribute show, he didn't compete for obvious reasons.

The star has since been updating fans about his recovery. Recently, Braun Strowman had a positive update to share with fans on social media.

"Just a little update cause it’s been a min. Very happy where I am right now sitting over 350lbs and in the teens in #BodyFat % at 40 years old with two spinal surgeries in the last 9 years two elbow surgeries plus all the bumps and bangs along the way!!!!!"

Fans are waiting for Braun Strowman to return to WWE

With all the positive updates, fans are waiting for Braun Strowman's return to WWE. The giant's absence has been felt greatly on TV.

Before Strowman had to step away, he was in a tag team with Ricochet, but it's not clear how the creative will book him once he returns.

With the RAW after WrestleMania XL also famed for returns, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed, but there's no confirmation at this time.

Do you think we will see Braun Strowman in the ring any time soon? Sound off using the discuss button below.