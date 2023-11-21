What injury does Braun Strowman have? Why the WWE RAW star is yet to return

Braun Strowman is currently out of action with an injury. The former WWE Champion last competed in a WWE ring on May 1, 2023. Strowman teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) on said episode of RAW.

The Monster of All Monsters was forced to take a break from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. He underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. The WWE RAW star shared a positive update on his Instagram Stories following his successful surgery.

"Great news from Doc today!!!" Braun Strowman wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Strowman appeared on the Bray Wyatt tribute show alongside fellow Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan on the August 25 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Universal Champion also got a firefly tattoo in honor of his late friend.

Bray Wyatt passed away from cardiac arrest on August 24. The news of his death was publicly shared by WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The Game turned SmackDown into a tribute show to commemorate the memory of the late WWE star.

When did Braun Strowman join The Wyatt Family on WWE RAW?

Strowman made his main roster debut as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2015. The Monster Among Men cost Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose their tag team match against Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper on the August 24, 2015, episode of WWE RAW.

Braun Strowman found initial success as a member of the faction before eventually embarking on a solo run in 2016. His feud against Roman Reigns in 2017 made him one of the most popular superstars on the red brand.

The former Strongman would capture his first world title at WrestleMania 36. He’d successfully defend the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank before dropping the title to his former mentor at SummerSlam 2020.

