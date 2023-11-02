WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shares positive injury update after 6 month hiatus

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently shared a positive injury update on social media in the middle of a hiatus from wrestling.

The former WWE Universal Champion has been absent from the Stamford-based company for over six months due to a neck injury. He last competed in the squared circle in May when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy. The Monster Among Men had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. He has yet to make his in-ring return since.

The WWE Superstar recently took to his Instagram stories to share a positive update regarding his injury with fans. He shared a post featuring himself with a doctor.

"Great news from Doc today!!!" Braun Strowman wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story

Wrestling fans have been waiting for the former Intercontinental Champion's return for a long time. It will be interesting to see whether he goes back to teaming with Ricochet or if both superstars chase singles glory.

WWE Superstar Ricochet gives an update on Braun Strowman's injury

Before getting injured, the former Tag Team Champion was in the middle of an impressive run alongside Ricochet. Fans were enjoying the chemistry between the two wrestlers with completely different styles.

Talking to Ten Count Media, Strowman's tag team partner shared an update on the injury. The high flyer stated that The Monster Among Men was doing fine, and he could not wait for Strowman to return.

“He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great,” Ricochet said.

Are you excited for Braun Strowman's return to wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

