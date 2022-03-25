"Another win to my undefeated WrestleMania streak" - Braun Strowman comments on a match against top RAW Superstar

Adam Scherr, fka Braun Strowman, recently took to Twitter to claim that he'd easily defeat Omos at WrestleMania if he were still with WWE.

A fan asked Strowman his thoughts on facing former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos in a WrestleMania match. Standing tall at 7ft 3 in and weighing a massive 400lb, Omos has taken over from Strowman as WWE's dominant giant.

"@Adamscherr99 If you were still employed with the WWE how would you have felt about having a match at WrestleMania with Omos?" the fan asked.

The Monster Among Men replied to the fan, confidently claiming that if that match happened, he would add another win to his "undefeated WrestleMania streak".

Braun Strowman's WWE WrestleMania matches

Braun Strowman has competed in five WrestleMania matches during his WWE career. As for his "undefeated" claim, he does indeed have an unblemished record on the main card of the Show of Shows. He did, however, suffer a loss in the pre-show of WrestleMania 33 when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was ultimately won by Mojo Rawley.

The following year, Strowman famously entered the crowd and picked up the then 10-year-old Nicholas as his tag team partner. Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone. The two then defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Next year at WrestleMania 35, the Monster Among Men once again competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show and managed to win it all by last eliminating Colin Jost.

Wirjil @Wirjil The Monster slew the men. Congrats, Braun Strowman. The André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. What a guy. An absolute beast. #WrestleMania The Monster slew the men. Congrats, Braun Strowman. The André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. What a guy. An absolute beast. #WrestleMania https://t.co/KKB2ZtmfhM

WrestleMania 36 featured the biggest win in the WWE career of Braun Strowman as he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion. Strowman was added to the match as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns, who pulled out of WrestleMania due to personal reasons.

Finally, Braun Strowman's last WrestleMania match took place last year as he competed against Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match and picked up a dominating victory.

Check out the results of this week's WWE NXT 2.0 by clicking HERE.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Anirudh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Braun Strowman will ever return to WWE? Yes No 26 votes so far