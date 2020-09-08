Braun Strowman crashes meeting with a hilarious birthday surprise (videos)

Braun Strowman might be portrayed as a monster on TV, but the man can be really goofy in real life.

Strowman recently had a surprise at the headquarters of the Redcon1 fitness and supplement company. The former WWE Universal Champion crashed a meeting and broke out in his own song-and-dance version of 'Happy Birthday'.

The following caption accompanied Strowman's Instagram post:

I can't thank you all enough for all the love and support for me getting another year sexier!!!! So here's a lil treat for y'all. Me singing happy bday to @redcon1 dinting there meeting!!! #EatYourHeartsOut #BeefKing #MeatCastle #PackinBeef #SausageStuffer #ImAnIdiotIKnow #LoveLife #HappyMonster #Redcon1 #ThankYouForTheBdayWishes

You can check out the hilarious videos below:

What's happening to Braun Strowman on WWE TV?

Braun Strowman celebrated his 37th birthday on September 6th, and interestingly enough, Bray Wyatt even wished his former Wyatt Family partner on Instagram with a classy message along with a throwback photo.

Braun Strowman's Universal title push recently came to an end as he dropped the Championship to The Fiend at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns made his WWE return following the match and attacked both Strowman and Fiend before the show went off the air.

The idea going forward is that WWE wants to push Roman Reigns - the new Paul Heyman guy, as the top heel on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt is positioned as the top babyface while Strowman has taken up the role of being the other top heel on the Blue brand.

As revealed by Tom Colohue, Strowman is expected to be pushed down the card following his Universal title reign.

"Next for Braun Strowman is down the card. He had a pretty good first title reign. It lasted four months. He only really feuded with Bray Wyatt. Yes, he had a match with The Miz and [John Morrison]. But he never really did much beyond that. For a first title reign, that's not bad. And there will be more in the future. He's shown that he can lead the company. Going forward, he will be in the upper midcard now, helping to put people over. We could see a feud with Big E coming in the near future."