WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman share a long history together. It was Bray who introduced the WWE Universe to Braun Strowman as the "Black Sheep" of the Wyatt Family. Both of them are great friends behind the screen as well, with Bray naming Braun Strowman as the godfather of his son Knash.

On the occasion of Braun Strowman's birthday, Bray Wyatt wished him with a great throwback picture of the entire Wyatt Family. In response, Strowman replied with the following, interestingly referring to the group as Four Horsemen.

What a freaking pic!!!!!! #4Horsemen

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have been in a massive feud after WrestleMania 36. At the Show of Shows, Strowman defeated Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion. He then successfully defended his title against the Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank.

The two again clashed at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules in a Wyatt Swamp Fight, with Bray Wyatt coming out victorious. Finally, SummerSlam 2020 saw Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, with Wyatt defeating his former follower to win the Universal Championship. Unfortunately, he lost it to the returning Roman Reigns a week later at WWE Payback.

It is to be seen what is next for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on WWE Programming, but the two remain to be close friends in real life.

Sportskeeda would like to wish a very happy birthday to the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.