Braun Strowman creates impressive record on WWE RAW 

Braun Strowman created an interesting record when he competed in three different matches on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

This week, fans who watched RAW may have noticed that Strowman competed in three matches on the red brand. He first took part in a two-on-one handicap match against T-BAR and MACE.

The Monster Among Men then teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on the villainous duo in tag team action. Braun's final match was a singles outing against McIntyre.

The Twitter handle of WWE Stats & Info did some impressive research earlier today. They found Braun Strowman to be the first star in WWE/WCW/ECW history to have competed in televised singles, tag team, and handicap matches on the same show. Check out the tweet below:

"You requested it, we researched it. After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches - all in the same night."

After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches - all in the same night. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) April 28, 2021

Braun Strowman had a busy night on RAW

Braun Strowman faced T-BAR and MACE in the first match of the show and won the contest via DQ when the two former RETRIBUTION members kicked off a double-team attack on him. Drew McIntyre came out for the save, and the two behemoths stood tall as the show went to commercial.

McIntyre and Strowman then faced T-BAR and MACE in a hard-hitting tag team match which ended with the babyfaces losing via a count-out.

The final moments of the match saw Drew and Braun colliding at ringside. Strowman took his frustrations out on McIntyre after the bell, thus planting the seeds for a match later in the night.

Strowman and McIntyre then wrestled in a traditional singles match marred by interference from Bobby Lashley, MVP, T-BAR, and MACE. He eventually put McIntyre down and earned an opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Lashley will now defend the WWE title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

Strowman has gained some serious momentum on the road to the event with a big win over a two-time WWE Champion in McIntyre. He has held the Universal Championship in the past and would want nothing more than to add another prestigious honor to his resume.

Who do you think will come out of the show with the WWE Championship on his shoulder? Will Braun Strowman become a two-time world champion?